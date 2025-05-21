'Proud of our forces for this remarkable success': PM Modi on killing of 27 dreaded Maoists in Chhattisgarh 27 Naxals, including a top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed during an encounter in Chattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the security forces for 'this remarkable success.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Forces for the killing of 27 dreaded Maoists in Chattisgarh on Wednesday. 27 Naxals, including a top Maoist leader, were killed in an encounter by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Among the Naxals, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju was also killed.

Quoting a post from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi praised the security forces. "Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people," Modi said while re-posting Shah's post.

Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the forces for neutralising the Naxals. "A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement. This is the first time in three decades of Bharat's battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralized by our forces. I applaud our brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough.

Shah also stated that the security forces have arrested several Naxalites, while many have surrendered. "Also glad to share that after completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," Shah further wrote.

Top Maoist Basavaraju, the brain behind several deadly attacks on security personnel and civilians, had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. Naxalites opened fire when teams of District Reserve Guards of police from four districts were out on an operation in the Abhujmad area following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of the Mad division of Maoists, he said. The gunfight was still underway, and further details were awaited, the official added.