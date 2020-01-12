Protests in Delhi's Sarita Vihar against Kalindi Kunj road closure due to CAA, NRC demonstration

Image Source : ANI Protests against closure of road no. 13A connecting Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj

As Delhi-Noida commuters continue to face hours of delay due to massive traffic jams due to closed road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj over CAA protests, hundreds of protesters on Sunday in Sarita Vihar demanded removal of barricades and blockage on the road in order to ease traffic movement. The road is closed for past many days due to ongoing anti-CAA/NRC demonstrations in Shaheen Bagh.

Road no. 13A closed since December 15

Commuters are facing issues and had to go through long spells of jam to commute between Delhi and Noida as the road has been closed for traffic movement since December 15.

As Kalindi Kunj way is closed, commuters are left with two options — DND and Ashram marg — but both these routes witness huge traffic jams. With the additional burden on DND and Ashram route, it is taking around 15-25 minute for people to cross a red light at Ashram.

Delhi Police has put out barricades within 200-metres where protesters are still continuing with their agitation against the CAA. For those who want to go to the protest site are using Shaheen Bagh route. The area is under 24-hour police surveillance.

Kalindi Kunj marg is a key route, why?

Connects three states Delhi, UP and Haryana.

Offices, banks, clothing brands present in huge numbers.

It is estimated that around 3 lakh vehicles commute daily via this route.

