Sanjauli Mosque row: Protests erupt in Shimla amid prohibitory orders, police resort to lathi-charge | VIDEO

Tensions soared in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Wednesday when protesters, including members of several Hindu organisations, gathered in the Dhalli area to demonstrate against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area.

Reports indicate that protesters breached police barricades and engaged in vigorous chanting. The situation deteriorated to the point where police were compelled to use batons to disperse the crowd. Prior to the protest march, a heavy police presence was deployed at the Dhalli tunnel in Shimla, with officers inspecting vehicles to ensure safety and prevent any incidents during the demonstrations.

According to the latest reports, protestors have removed the barricading and entered the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their rallies and police are using water cannons against the protestors to disperse them.

Despite the police intervention, demonstrators repeatedly demanded the demolition of the allegedly illegal construction. Protesters have claimed that they have repeatedly reported the unauthorised building of the mosque to the authorities, but no action has been taken. They argue that the issue is not about a religious site but about legal versus illegal construction.

5-story illegal mosque: How did it happen?

The controversy dates back to 2010 when construction began on what was initially a shop. Despite several notices, the mosque has reportedly expanded to 6750 square feet. The land in question is government property in Himachal Pradesh. However, the mosque's Imam claims that it is an old structure dating back to before 1947 and is owned by the Waqf Board.

Since 2010, 45 hearings held

On September 7, a hearing was held at the Municipal Commissioner's office regarding the mosque's alleged illegal construction. Since 2010, there have been 45 hearings on this matter, yet no final decision has been reached. During this period, the mosque has grown from a two-story structure to a five-story building. Additionally, local residents have observed a rapid increase in the Muslim population in the area.

Local complaints include accusations that Muslims are encroaching on land from outside the region, altering Shimla's demographic composition.