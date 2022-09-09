Prophet row case: Supreme Court refuses to look into plea seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENATTIVE/FILE Supreme Court

Prophet row case : The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea that sought the arrest of Nupur Sharma, suspended spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), over her controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad made on a TV debate.

A bench of Chief Justices headed by U U Lalit and comprising of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha informed that cases like these need to be carefully thought about before passing any judgements.

The bench said, “This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far-reaching consequences. The court should be circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you withdraw your plea.”

The petitioner then withdrew the plea and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn. The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Abu Sohel seeking directions for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” into the matter.

Earlier, Supreme Court had provided relief to Sharma by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

