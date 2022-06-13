Prophet remarks row: 18-year-old suspected key conspirator behind Saharanpur violence arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saharanpur: Police attempt to detain protestors during a demonstration over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Prophet remarks row: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the violence that erupted in Saharanpur after the Friday prayers. The police are suspecting him to be the key conspirator in the case. The accused was identified as Muzammil, who is a student in a madarsa.

Muzammil was seen provoking groups to join the protests, police said, adding he was arrested.

"Two involved in this had been identified & it was found they had illegal constructions. Bulldozers were brought in & their houses were mowed down. Muzammil (18) was seen invoking and provoking groups and people to join protests. He studies in a madarsa," said Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur.

"Another accused Salman, who is an adult, was involved in getting printed several posters for protest. He has been booked and will be sent to jail. No involvement of any 'funding' for the incident has come to fore," said the SP while elaborating on the incident.

Saharanpur violence

Protests erupted in Saharanpur and other parts of the Uttar Pradesh on June 10 after Friday prayers opposing the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

As many as 82 people have so far been arrested from the city in the matter.

"82 have been arrested till now. We've found CCTV footage via which we are identifying them. We're taking action only after we find solid proof so we do not have to let them go," said Kumar.

It was alleged that Salman, the accused, played a vital role in printing the posters of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and distributing among people.

"He pasted some posters on the ground also so that the feet of the people land on her face while protesting," said the police official.

The police have also arrested the owner of the printing press, Shamsher, which was named 'A one printing press'.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar on Saturday informed that a joint team of Saharanpur administration, development authority, magistracy, revenue team, the municipal corporation and police was made to take action on illegal properties of accused in the violent protest incident that took place on June 10.

Following the protests in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on the protests and violence and gave "liberty" and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against the "anti-social elements" of the state.

"The CM has given liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements. Those who take the law into their hands will be taught strict lessons," said the UP CMO.

(With inputs from ANI)

