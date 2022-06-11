Prophet remark: AIMIM had no role in Moradabad violence after Friday namaz, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim devotees stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after offering Friday prayers in Moradabad.

Nupur Sharma Prophet remark row updates: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had no role in the Moradabad violence that broke out after Friday namaz yesterday, according to sources. However, officials believe there might be some party workers involved in the protest but said the party was not involved in orchestrating the violence.

However, Morabad's SSP Hemant Kutiyal has said that the role of PFI and AIMIM in uproar is currently not ruled out, investigation is being done from all angles. So far, 25 people have been arrested in the Moradabad violence case.

Protesters in Moradabad shouted slogans seeking action against the former BJP spokespersons. The situation is under control now. Action will be taken against the culprits under the Gangster Act and action will be taken to confiscate their property. The damage caused to public and private properties will also be recovered through judicial process, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), Lucknow. "In the incident that happened yesterday, some persons tried to disturb peace in some districts, which have been identified," he added.

Incidents of violence and slogan-shouting were also reported from Prayagraj and Saharanpur on Friday after prayers. Trouble began in Atala in Prayagraj after the prayers when protesters started shouting slogans. The police tried to prevent the protesters from moving in different directions. However, some of the protesters pelted stones at the police that retaliated with tear gas shells. In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans seeking action against the former BJP spokespersons. Similar scenes were reported in Lucknow. In Lucknow, thousands of protesters at the Tile Wali Masjid were prevented by the police from crossing the barricades.

Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said the situation adequate forces had been deployed to ensure peace. He said that the situation was being closely monitored and authorities were keeping a close vigil on social media too. In some localities in other cities of the state, Muslims downed their shutters in protest against Nupur Sharma's statement. In some places, Muslims submitted memorandums to district officials listing their demands.

