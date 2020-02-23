Pro-CAA protesters pelt stones at anti-CAA demonstration in Jaffrabad; situation tense

Stones being pelted during anti-CAA protest in Jaffrabad

Pro-citizenship law protestors on Sunday pelted stones at an anti-CAA protest in New Delhi's Jaffrabad neighbourhood, which has been witnessing a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA). Stones were pelted by pro-CAA protestors at anti-CAA protest near the Maujpur metro station, following which stones were pelted in return from anti-CAA protestors, who were soon joined by several residents in the neighbourhood.

The anti-CAA sit-in was taking place at Jaffrabad metro station, while the demonstration in support of the new law was taking place at Maujpur metro station, 500 metres from Jaffrabad station.

The pro-CAA rally had been called by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra. Mishra, however, wasn't present at the time of pelting of stones.

आज ठीक तीन बजे - जाफराबाद के जवाब में



जाफराबाद के ठीक सामने



मौजपुर चौक की रेड लाइट पर



CAA के समर्थन में



डंके की चोट पर



हम लोग सड़क पर उतरेंगे



आप सभी आमंत्रित हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 23, 2020

दिल्ली में दूसरा शाहीन बाग नहीं बनने देंगे — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 23, 2020

The police is trying to rein in the situation, which has been developing for more than 30 minutes.

Talking to India TV reporter Gonika Arora, an anti-CAA protestor questioned 'why should we remain silent when stones were being pelted from the other side.'

A CAA-backer, however, said that the stone-pelting first started from the other side. "We were demonstrating peacefully in support of CAA. They pelted stones on us," he said. "They want to create a Shaheen Bagh here," another demonstrator said.

Paramilitary personnel stationed at the protest site were seen making headway into the locality, in a bid to appease the situation.

It is unclear as of now if anyone sustained injuries during the stand-off.

This is a breaking story...