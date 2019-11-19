Priyanka shares sweet throwback photo with Iron Lady, invokes Henley's Invictus | Must Read

Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKA GANDHI Priyanka Gandhi shares a throwback picture of herself with former prime minister Indira Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday remembered her grandmother Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary. Mentioning the former prime minister in a tweet, Gandhi referred to her as 'the bravest woman' she has known and invoked William Ernest Henley's poem 'Invictus'. Invictus is a famous poem by William Ernest Henley and focuses on the human spirit and its power to overcome challenges. The Latin word Invictus means “unconquerable” or “undefeated”.

WE Henley's poem has also inspired the title of Hollywood movie 'Invictus'. The great Nelson Mandela also used to keep a copy of Invictus. Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet clearly wants to send a message that being down definitely doesn't mean being out.

Priyanka Gandhi shared a throwback picture of herself with the Iron Lady.

"In memory of the bravest woman I have known," Priyanka Gandhi's posted lines from William Ernest Henley's poetry.

“In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

In memory of the bravest woman I have known. #IndiraGandhi



“In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.



Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed. pic.twitter.com/ifmXkighYo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

The lines from the famous poetry followed in another tweet by Priyanka Gandhi, which read "Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid.”

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,



And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.”



from Invictus, by William Ernest Henley — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

The great Nelson Mandela also used to keep a copy of Invictus. Invictus went on to become a rallying cry for people who find themselves in trying circumstances, who have to dig deep and fight for their lives. Henley, who was an influential English poet, critic and editor of the late Victorian era in England had crafted several books of poetry and is remembered most often for "Invictus".

Hope, the Congress Party is also reading her tweets!

Meanwhile, top leaders of the Congress party, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi also paid their tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary today. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.

Also Read | Congress remembers Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Also Read | Chandi Prasad Bhatt gets Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration