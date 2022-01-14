'Priyanka was busy celebrating birthday': BJP mounts attack on Congress over Alwar rape case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cut-out at an election rally in UP's Moradabad on Dec. 2, 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the rape of a girl in the Rajasthan. Addressing the media at party headquarters in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the incident exposes the hypocrisy of the Congress which talks about women empowerment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Patra accused Priyanka of indulging in "selective politics" and using the cause of atrocities against women to push her politics.

While she claims to champion the cause of women in Uttar Pradesh with a slogan like "ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon", her suggestion to women in a Congress-ruled state like Rajasthan is "ladki ho to ladna mana hai", Patra said.

"While the Congress was busy celebrating Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday, girls in Rajasthan were seeking justice for the ghastly crime," he said, adding that "in reality you are a Congress politician and can only do politics."

He alleged that Priyanka Vadra was celebrating her birthday at Ranthambhore in Rajasthan and a BJP delegation wanted to meet her over the issue but was denied. Patra asked if she had sought a report from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the ghastly incident.

While everyone should speak for justice for women and raise their voice against any atrocity against them, when the issue is used selectively due to one's political ambition as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have done then this becomes "unforgivable".

Neither of the two siblings visited the victim's family nor met her as she battles for life in hospital while they do so in states ruled not by the Congress, he said. They post their pictures with victims' families there but did they meet the girl in Rajasthan, he asked.

He also objected to the state's woman and child development minister's comments that the accused were not sporting a tilak that they could be identified. Patra demanded an apology from her and Gehlot.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission on Thursday directed the Alwar district administration and the superintendent of police to submit a report by January 18 in connection with the assault of the girl who was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts. Police have said it appears to be a case of rape but anything conclusive can only be said after the report of the medical jurist comes.

The girl was found lying on a road on Tuesday night. She was bleeding and was admitted to the hospital. Later, she was referred to a hospital in Kota.

