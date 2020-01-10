Image Source : VIJAI LAKSHMI Priyanka Gandhi reaches Varanasi's ghat riding a steamer, leads CAA protest

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday arrived in Varanasi to meet the kin of protester involved the anti-CAA agitation. Interestingly, Gandhi was seen riding a steamer across the Panchganga Ghat. During her four-hour visit, she will meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society before leaving for Jaipur at 2 pm.

Priyanka will also meet activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, Dalit worker Anup Shramik, BHU student Deepak and others.

Priyanka Gandhi told reporters: "The police has mistreated the student who were involved in the Anti-CAA protests. They imposed wrong sections on these innocent students. These students were protesting silently. I am proud of them."

Image Source : VIJAI LAKSHMI Priyanka Gandhi meeting Babas

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed Gandhi over her several visits to meet those arrested and injured in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that she understands pain "selectively". He also asked when will she visit Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where several children have died in a hospital.

"I give her Kota challenge and ask her when will she go to Kota where under the nose of the Congress government in Rajasthan so many children have died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well," Patra said at a press conference at the BJP's party office here.

"It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selective," Patra alleged.