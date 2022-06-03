Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests Covid-19 positive, isolates herself

Friday, June 03, 2022
     
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has requested those who came in ger contact to take all necessary precautions.  

Vijai Laxmi Reported by: Vijai Laxmi
New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2022 12:18 IST
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tested positive for Covid-19, she informed via Twitter on Friday morning, adding that she has quarantined herself.

A day earlier, her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all protocols, I have quarantined myself at home," the Congress general secretary tweeted. 

"I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow on Wednesday to address a state-level 'Chintan Shivir'. She returned to Delhi on Thursday.

READ MORE: Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive; PM Modi wishes speedy recovery

