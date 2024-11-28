Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
  4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP after big win from Wayanad seat | VIDEO

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP after big win from Wayanad seat | VIDEO

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a thumping margin of over four lakh votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 11:37 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 11:39 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP
Image Source : SANSAD TV (X) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP.

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament on Thursday (November 28) following her thumping victory from Kerala's Wayanad in a bypoll.

The 52-year-old, who joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament, took affirmation in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution soon after the House met.

Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan takes oath as MP

Ravindra Chavan (Congress), who won the Nanded bypoll also took oath in Marathi in the name of God. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of his father Vasantrao Chavan recently.

Know more about political journey of Priyanka Gandhi 

Priyanka Gandhi took the plunge into active politics in 2019 and was later appointed Congress general secretary. Five years after that, Priyanka Gandhi begins her journey as an elected representative of the people. With a winning margin of more than 4.1 lakh votes, she surpassed the tally of her brother Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into Parliament comes at a difficult time for the party, which has been jolted by electoral defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. It would be interesting to see if she is able to give a much-needed fillip to the grand old party and help put it back on the electoral track.

Often drawing comparisons with her grandmother Indira Gandhi for their similarity in looks and way of speaking, Priyanka Gandhi has been the go-to campaigner for the party since her entry into active politics and even before that when she campaigned for her mother Sonia and brother Rahul.

Congress leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate of the Wayanad parliamentary by-election to Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday and conveyed their best wishes.

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday (November 23) won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a thumping margin of over four lakh votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

