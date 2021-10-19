'Mission UP': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow today, to focus on building Congress' campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow today

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Lucknow on Tuesday to review the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Priyanka, tasked with reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 assembly election, will also hold a press conference in Lucknow today.

The Congress general secretary is leaving no stone unturned to corned the Yogi Adityanath government over a host of issues including the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the killing of a lawyer in Shahjahanpur.

Priyanka has been touring the poll-bound state for the last few months regularly and meeting the party workers. She is now all set to shift base permanently to Lucknow till elections are held.

Priyanka wants to send a message that the Congress workers that the party leadership is serious about its revival plans and want to fight the next assembly polls with full force. Priyanka has asked party workers to strengthen the party at the block level, form committees and reach out to the public.

Priyanka is expected to stay in Lucknow till the elections to overlook the election campaign and tour the 75 districts. She will also play a crucial role in the candidate selection for the polls and possible alliances and strategies.

Following the public opinion after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Priyanka is looking to engage with people on the ground. Earlier on Saturday, the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body in the part, applauded Priyanka’s stand on the incident.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had entered the poll fray in an electoral pat with the Samajwadi Party. The party, however, won just 7 seats.

