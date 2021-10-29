Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with 'coolies' at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacted with her 'coolie brothers' or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached UP's Lalitpur to meet kin of farmer who died waiting for fertiliser.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

