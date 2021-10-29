Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Railways to withdraw decision on convenience fee for IRCTC
  • Sensex tanks 626 points to 59,358 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 180 points to 17,676
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with 'coolies' at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with 'coolies' at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow

During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID pandemic.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: October 29, 2021 11:20 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, priyanka gandhi interacts with coolie, coolies, Charbagh railway station, Luc
Image Source : INDIA TV.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with 'coolies' at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacted with her 'coolie brothers' or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached UP's Lalitpur to meet kin of farmer who died waiting for fertiliser. 

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address rally in Gorakhpur on Sunday

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi interacts with women farmers in UP's Barabanki

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News