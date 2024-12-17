Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Priyanka Gandhi carries bag with 'Bangladeshi Hindus' message after backing Palestine | See Pic

Priyanka Gandhi carries bag with 'Bangladeshi Hindus' message after backing Palestine | See Pic

Along with Priyanka Gandhi, the Opposition MPs also carried placards and tote bags displaying messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, and protest at the Parliament premises.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Published : Dec 17, 2024 11:26 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 11:54 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

A war of words on Monday erupted between and BJP after the Wayanad MP arrived at Parliament premises sporting a bag that had "Palestine" written on it with emblems, including a watermelon. However, the unfazed Congress MP on Tuesday too flaunted a new bag, this time with a message about the ongoing Bangladesh disruption.

As her appearance was met with criticism from the BJP which termed her action "appeasement", Priyanka Gandhi termed the criticism as "typical patriarchy" where she was "being told what to wear and what not to wear". "I don't subscribe to patriarchy. I will wear what I want to," she said.India Tv - Priyanka Gandhi with bag highlighting atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Image Source : INDIA TVPriyanka Gandhi with bag highlighting atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

On Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha said that the government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh with the neighbouring country. In her Zero Hour reference, she sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks. Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay demanded that the government make a statement in the House on the issue.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. Should discuss this with Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said. 

Related Stories
PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech bored me, he didn't speak anything constructive: Priyanka Gandhi | VIDEO

PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech bored me, he didn't speak anything constructive: Priyanka Gandhi | VIDEO

Priyanka Gandhi carries bag with Palestine written on it, BJP calls it 'Muslim appeasement'

Priyanka Gandhi carries bag with Palestine written on it, BJP calls it 'Muslim appeasement'

Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction after Palestine bag row: 'Do something for Hindus in Bangladesh'

Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction after Palestine bag row: 'Do something for Hindus in Bangladesh'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement