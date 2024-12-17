Priyanka Gandhi carries bag with 'Bangladeshi Hindus' message after backing Palestine | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

A war of words on Monday erupted between and BJP after the Wayanad MP arrived at Parliament premises sporting a bag that had "Palestine" written on it with emblems, including a watermelon. However, the unfazed Congress MP on Tuesday too flaunted a new bag, this time with a message about the ongoing Bangladesh disruption.

As her appearance was met with criticism from the BJP which termed her action "appeasement", Priyanka Gandhi termed the criticism as "typical patriarchy" where she was "being told what to wear and what not to wear". "I don't subscribe to patriarchy. I will wear what I want to," she said. Image Source : INDIA TVPriyanka Gandhi with bag highlighting atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

On Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha said that the government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh with the neighbouring country. In her Zero Hour reference, she sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks. Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay demanded that the government make a statement in the House on the issue.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. Should discuss this with Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said.