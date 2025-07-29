Priyanka Gandhi questions govt over Pahalgam attack, slams claim of terror-free Kashmir Speaking during a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi lauded the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces but did not hold back from questioning the Centre's narrative on Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday raised sharp questions in the Lok Sabha, targeting the central government over the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, she lauded the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces but did not hold back from questioning the Centre's narrative on Kashmir.

"How did the Pahalgam attack happen? The government kept promoting that terrorism in Kashmir has ended, then what were terrorists doing in the Baisaran valley?" she asked pointedly. Her remarks were directed at the government's repeated assertions of restoring peace in the region, especially in the wake of the April 22 attack in which 26 people were brutally killed by terrorists.

Questions security lapse in Baisaran Valley

Speaking further, she also questioned the government over the security lapse in Baisaran Valley. She asked, "Why was there not a single security personnel present in the area? Is ensuring the safety and security of citizens not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister?" Gandhi remarked that the Union Home Minister focused on what Nehru and Indira Gandhi did in the past and even mentioned her mother’s tears, but failed to explain why a ceasefire was announced against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Criticising the government further, she said the country is looking for "real answers, not hollow speeches."

Priyanka slams govt on security lapse

The Wayanad MP also accused the central government of consistently evading questions, saying it shows no sense of accountability to the people. "The truth is that they have no place for the public in their heart. For them, everything is politics, publicity," she claimed. Gandhi highlighted the stark contrast between the security provided to leaders and the lack of protection for ordinary citizens. She pointed out that while most members in the House enjoy security cover, 26 innocent people were brutally killed in front of their families in Pahalgam that day. "None of those present in Baisaran Valley had any security. No matter how many operations you carry out, the truth cannot be hidden," she said.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav questions ceasefire decision during Op Sindoor, says 'could have taught lesson to Pakistan'