Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets BJP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Central government over the Delhi Police's notice to party leader Rahul Gandhi saying that people of the country are watching all the "exploits of the corrupt BJP government" and will give a reply when the time comes.

The Congress leader's remark came a day after Delhi Police visited her brother's residence in the national capital to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Notice is being given to Mr Rahul Gandhi as to why did you raise the voice of women, dalits, tribals, poor, farmers and youth who were suffering from atrocities? The people of the country are watching all the exploits of the corrupt BJP government and will give a reply when the time comes," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi sent a preliminary reply to the Delhi Police notice in a mail, hours after cops visited the former's residence.

The Wayanad MP has written a mail to the cops saying that he gave a statement on January 30 and the Delhi Police is seeking information from him after 45 days.

He has sought a few days time to reply to the notice of the Delhi Police.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi sends 4-page reply to cops notice over 'women still being sexually assaulted' remark

The Congress has condemned the Delhi Police action after police knocked on Gandhi's doors on Sunday for the third time in five days asking him to provide information on the women "victims" so that the police can take up their case.

The Opposition attacked the central government, accusing it of harassment, intimidation and political vendetta, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".

She further took a dig at the Modi government over the Adani issue and for not taking any action against the company.

"PM's friend Gautam Adani accused of having business relations with 38 shell companies abroad, no notice. Infiltration of the fake company in defense sector through Adani, no notice. The government itself is accused of changing the rules to benefit Adani, not even discussed in the Parliament," the Congress general secretary said.

Also Read: BJP deliberately trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi, says Mamata; Congress rebukes

The Congress leader also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the reported suicide of a girl student over alleged eve teasing.

"In the media, advertisements say that 'criminals are trembling' in UP. But, in reality, everyday criminals commit crimes against women without fear and the women are not given a hearing in the government system," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News