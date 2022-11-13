Priyanka Gandhi met me in jail, questioned about her father Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, says Nalini Sriharan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released from prison, in Vellore, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case on Sunday said that later's daughter Priyanka Gandhi had met her in jail and asked about the killing of her father.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan said adding she turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters on Sunday.

Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka's personal views, she said.

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

