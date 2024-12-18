Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tewari among Congress MPs in JPC on 'One Nation One Election' Bill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Priyanka Gandhi.

One Nation One Election bill: Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari and Sukhdeo Bhagat will be in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for deliberations on the 'One Nation One Election' Bill.

Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday (December 17), with the Opposition terming the move dictatorial and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asserting that the legislation would not tamper with the powers enjoyed by states.

The Opposition raised concerns that the change could disproportionately benefit the ruling party, giving it undue influence over the electoral process in states, and could undermine the autonomy of regional parties. These Bills, which were approved by the Cabinet last week, seek to pave the way for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India. Opposition members opposed the bill's introduction. In the division, 269 members voted in favour of the bill's introduction, while 196 voted against it. The bills will now be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberations.

Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal tabled two crucial bills

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill 2024 The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill) 2024

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024', which propose simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was introduced in the lower house today. The bills were introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion.