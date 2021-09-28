Priyanka Gandhi likely to reach out to Sidhu, may persuade him to take back resignation: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU Amid the ongoing tussle in the Punjab Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to intensify efforts to persuade Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to the party fold, according to sources.

Amid the ongoing power tussle in the Punjab Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may persuade Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as party's state unit chief on Tuesday, to take back his resignation, according to sources.

Sidhu quitting as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief have further plunged the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu didn't elaborate on why he has quit, but speculation in party circles on the reason ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new chief minister.

Sidhu sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

Soon after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president, Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dubbed it a "drama" and said the cricketer-turned-politician is "unstable" and "not fit" for the border state.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Navjot Singh Sidhu took over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as chief minister ten days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

