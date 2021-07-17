Priyanka Gandhi in Lakhimpur Kheri: Is this democracy to beat a woman up for filing nomination papers?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a two-day visit to the capital city ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met two women with whom the BJP workers had allegedly misbehaved, and demanded that the recent panchayat elections held in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh be cancelled and re-polls be held.

The Congress general secretary further said, "This is a fight for democracy. Women were given reservation in our democracy so that their rights can be upheld. And the situation has become such wherein a woman went to file her nomination papers, and she was beaten up. This is not democracy. I demand that this election be cancelled, and also at all those places where these types of incidents have occurred, and re-polling be held."

"I came to meet them, because they are women, they are my sisters, and I want to tell (them) that each and every woman of India stands with them. I told them not to feel afraid, and have confidence."

“One day, you (the two women) will file the nomination papers, and emerge victorious in the polls. You must fight, and all of us will fight for you," Gandhi told reporters at Semra village in Pathgava block of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

On July 9, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the BJP workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav. He also claimed that the saffron party workers pulled the sarees of Ritu and Anita.

She is on a two-day visit to the capital city ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was also present during Gandhi’s meeting with Ritu and Anita.

Latest India News