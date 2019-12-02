Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate house as group barges in for selfies

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate house as group barges in for selfies

There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies, sources said on Monday, adding that her office has taken up the matter with the CRPF.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2019 17:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi/File Image

Priyanka Gandhi/File Image

There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies, sources said on Monday, adding that her office has taken up the matter with the CRPF.

The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News