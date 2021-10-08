Friday, October 08, 2021
     
  Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra given time till 11 am tomorrow to appear before police, UP govt tells SC
Priyanka Gandhi condemns killing of Kashmiris by terrorists

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 11:20 IST
Image Source : PTI

Amid several terror attacks in the valley, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called out the ongoings and condemned the attack on Kashmiri people by terrorists, urging the Centre to provide security to Kashmiris. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Attack on our sisters and brothers is painful and should be condemned. During these tough times, we are standing with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers." She further said, "The Central government should ensure safety and security to all the Kashmiri people."

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days. Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists. 

(With ANI Inputs)

