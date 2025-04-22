Priyanka Gandhi alleges misuse of probe agencies, claims PM Modi's advisers giving wrong suggestions Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticises PM Modi for misusing probe agencies for political purposes and defends her family against baseless allegations in ongoing ED investigations.

New Delhi:

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of receiving misguided advice from his advisers regarding the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into her family. Gandhi claimed that the Indian public is fully aware of the misuse of investigative agencies for political purposes.

Speaking to the media, Gandhi remarked that she was still awaiting an "invitation" from the ED for questioning and expressed curiosity as to why she had not been summoned yet. "I’m waiting for the ED to call me. Why haven't they summoned me yet?" she questioned, dismissing the allegations against her family as baseless.

The Congress leader also rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s accusations against her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged illegal acquisition of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore through the National Herald issue. Gandhi clarified that no property was owned by the Gandhis personally, nor could they sell or transfer such assets. "How can it be called a property grab when the assets are not in their names?" she asked, describing the charges as a "pack of lies."

Addressing the provocative actions of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who was spotted carrying a bag labeled "National Herald ki loot" during a recent 'One Nation, One Election' meeting, Priyanka Gandhi questioned whether the BJP leader was carrying the alleged "loot" in her bag.

Further commenting on the ED's ongoing probe, Priyanka Gandhi also defended her husband, Robert Vadra, who has been repeatedly summoned by the ED in connection with a 2008 Haryana land deal linked to a money laundering case. She expressed frustration over the line of questioning, highlighting that Vadra was being interrogated about irrelevant matters, such as a Rs 4 lakh transaction he made to his mother 17 years ago. "Why is my husband being asked about a Rs 4 lakh gift to his mother?" Gandhi asked, reiterating that the Congress party had been in power in Haryana in 2008.

Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her concerns while observing the ED’s questioning process. She claimed that many individuals being summoned by the agency were victims of politically motivated investigations related to extortion or vendettas. Despite the repeated questioning, she emphasised that her family members were fully cooperating with the authorities.

Referring to the larger picture, Gandhi said that PM Modi's tactics were failing and that the public could see through the political motives behind the investigations.

The ED had recently filed a chargesheet before a special court in New Delhi, accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case, alleging the laundering of nearly Rs 988 crore. In addition, Robert Vadra's statement was recorded last week about the money laundering case linked to the 2008 Haryana land deal.

The Congress party continues to allege that the investigations are politically motivated, aiming to tarnish the Gandhi family's image rather than uncover any legitimate wrongdoing.

(PTI inputs)