Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi to address 'Pratigya Rally' in PM's constituency Varanasi today

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is slated to address the 'Pratigya Rally' in Varanasi today which will be the first rally to be organised by the Congress in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh election. As Varanasi is PM Modi's constituency, Congress has geared up to make it a grand success.

"This rally will be organised in Varanasi and the Congress workers of eight districts have been put on work to mobilise people for this.", said Vishwa Vijay Singh, Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress. The districts include Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia.

Through this, Congress is hoping to mobilise a good crowd after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where farmers were killed allegedly by the son of a Union Minister.

Party MLA Deepak Singh told news agency IANS, "From Varanasi, the Congress will take pledge that they will fulfill all the promises. From here, the message will be taken to each constituency that the party will do whatever they will promise as we have done in Chhattisgarh."

Priyanka Gandhi, who has taken up the farmers' cause in the state, and Congress leaders say that this is high time to reestablish the party in the state as, except the Congress, no other party is taking up the cause of the people and highlighting their sufferings.

Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or a high court into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. She also said that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is among those booked, should resign to ensure an impartial probe.

The state government, on Thursday, had appointed retired high court judge Pradeep Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence.

"In my view and that of the victims' families as well, the case should be probed by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge, and not the retired judge," Priyanka said.



