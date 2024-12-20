Priyanka Gandhi accepts BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's '1984' bag gift | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi gifts '1984' bag to Priyanka Gandhi amid controversy over Palestine, Bangladesh bags

Priyanka Gandhi, a recently elected member of the Lok Sabha, has stirred up some controversy in this week's politics, yielded by her tote bags. On Monday, she was part of the glue in the House, carrying a bag with the word "Palestine" emboldened on it, which, as expected, raised eyebrows among BJP leaders. The next day, Gandhi again appeared with another bag, focusing on the plight of minority communities in Bangladesh. The bags became a topic of heated discussion, with opponents accusing her of making politically charged statements through her accessories.

And on Friday, the situation heightened when she made headlines again after BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi gifted Priyanka Gandhi a tote bag with '1984, even referring to the anti-Sikh riots that erupted in the wake of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The incident has exploded in political proportions so far, with a video indicating that Priyanka Gandhi accepted the gift with a smile.

The 1984 bag is perhaps one of the most raw points in our family's history. It's a direct reference to the brutal aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination, during which thousands of Sikhs were murdered in what many agree may be one of the darkest chapters of modern Indian history. Though most Sikhs in particular are still reeling under this affair's memories, one aspect of the BJP's choice to rake up this widely emotive incident is seen by some as a deliberate attempt to accuse the Gandhi family of mishandling anatomy.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi also addressed a separate political issue, defending her brother, Rahul Gandhi, about an FIR filed by the BJP. The FIR stems from a protest involving both NDA and INDIA MPs over issues related to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. BJP MPs claimed they were injured during the protest, and the party accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing them. In her defence, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the allegations, calling the FIR a "symbol of the government's desperation." She vehemently denied the accusations, stating, "Rahul Gandhi cannot push anyone—I am his sister; I know this. Frankly, the country knows this too."

Priyanka also remarked on the broader political context, claiming the BJP was avoiding discussions on the Adani controversy, with the government "desperate" to deflect attention from it. She also invoked Dr. Ambedkar's legacy, saying that the country would not tolerate any disrespect towards him.

As tensions rise between the ruling BJP and the opposition, the controversy over Priyanka Gandhi's tote bags and the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi have become emblematic of the ongoing political battles. With both sides using symbolism and public statements to rally their respective bases, the situation continues to evolve as a highly charged issue in Indian politics.