Prince Yadav, brother of Patna's famous Raushan Anand Sir, found dead in Nepal hotel

Kathmandu:

Prince Yadav, who is the brother of Patna's famous Raushan Anand Sir, has been found dead inside a hotel in Nepal's Biratnagar, said officials on Sunday. The development comes amid the ongoing controversy between Raushan Anand Sir and Khan Sir.

Prince's body has been kept at the Neuro Hospital in Biratnagar and a post-mortem is likely to be conducted soon. The cause of the death is not known yet, but sources suggest he likely died due to drug overdose and the Nepal Police are investigating the case from multiple angles.

More details will only be revealed once the autopsy is held and investigation is completed, said officials.

The Nepal Police has also taken five people into custody for questioning, although no official statement has been issued as of now. Local authorities have stated that further details will be made public as the investigation progresses, as the incident has drawn significant attention both in Nepal and in India.

The Khan Sir coaching firing case

The development follows amid the ongoing row over a firing incident at Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna. Raushan Anand is one of the accused in the case. Notably, Prince was earlier named in a case of vandalising Khan Sir's institute.

Khan Sir has also been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism. Earlier this week, a Patna court stayed his arrest till further orders. This came after Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, moved a plea in the court for anticipatory bail.

"The court has stayed his arrest till further orders, and ordered to present case diary and other antecedents on the next hearing," Khan Sir's lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters here in Patna on June 9. "All the facts have been put before the court in accordance with law. After examining the case diary, the court is expected to pass the final order."

The court also asked for the case diary and antecedents in connection with the two guards who were detained by police on Thursday, Mouar said. "The hearing will take place after the case diary is presented before the court," the lawyer said.

ALSO READ - Will Khan Sir's coaching institute be closed soon? Police say yes if fire safety standards not met in 15 days