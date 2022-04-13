PM pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, says 'Their sacrifice will motivate coming generations'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs memorial, via video conferencing in New Delhi on Aug 28, 2021.

Jallianwala Bagh massacre : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 13) paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India."Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place 103 years back on April 13, 1919. Hundreds of people were killed on this day by indiscriminate firing by the colonial forces. While the British claimed that a little over 300 people died, the then Congress Party said at least a thousand were murdered in cold blood.

The British had imposed a draconian Martial Law, which had banned public gatherings, but people were not made aware of it. So, on the dark day, thousands of people visited to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, which was on April 13 in the year 1919.

The shots were fired on the orders of Colonel Reginald Dyer, who was the acting Brigadier. He had asked his troops to shoot indiscriminately without asking the crowd to disperse. The British soldiers were armed with two armoured cars and machine guns while the troops used Scinde rifles.

