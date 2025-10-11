Congress neglected agricultural sector, says PM Modi; recounts Centre's steps to strengthen farmers PM Modi was speaking at a special krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. In his address, the Prime Minister said his government aims to boost the income of the farmers and reduce the cost of production for them.

New Delhi:

Taking a swipe at Congress, Prime Minister said on Saturday that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre had ignored the agricultural sector when it was in power from 2004 to 2014. However, since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power, he recounted that several steps were taken to strengthen the farmers and make them self-reliant in the last 11 years.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a special krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.

In his address, PM Modi also lauded the GST reforms that came into effect last month, saying they would further benefit the farmers and the rural sector of the country. He said his government aims to boost the income of the farmers and reduce the cost of production for them, noting that the NDA gave Rs 13 lakh crore subsidy on fertilisers in last 10 years as against Rs 5 lakh crore in 10 years of the UPA.

"It is crucial that agriculture continues to receive government support as times change. Unfortunately, previous governments abandoned agriculture. The government lacked any vision or thought for agriculture," he said, taking a dig at Congress. "Different government departments related to agriculture operated in their own ways, leading to a continuous weakening of India's agricultural system."

"We changed the previous governments' careless attitude towards agriculture. We implemented countless reforms and improvements for the benefit of all of you farmers, from seeds to the market. The results are evident today," he added.

India's agricultural exports have nearly doubled, PM Modi noted in his address. He also pointed out that the production of grains, and fruits and vegetables has also increased by nearly 90 million metric tons and 64 million metric tons, respectively, than what it was previously. India's honey production has also doubled since 2014, he added.

Stressing that India needs to improve continuously in every field if it wants to become developed, the Prime Minister said that the country's temperament has become such that it is not satisfied with just a few achievements.

"When the deprived are given priority and backward areas are focused on, the results are remarkable. Today, in Aspirational Districts, maternal mortality has decreased, child health has improved, and educational standards have risen," he said.

"Across multiple parameters, these districts are now performing better than many other districts. Based on this model, we now want to focus on developing 100 districts in agriculture that are currently lagging, so they can catch up with the more advanced districts," he added.