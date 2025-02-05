OPINION | Modi’s message to Rahul: Picture Abhi Baaki Hai!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

In a no-holds-barred attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty, a day before the Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about “jacuzzi in Sheesh Mahal” and “photo-ops with poor in huts”. He was alluding to Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi respectively in his jibes. Modi said nowadays it has become a fashion to speak about caste census and some leaders are moving around with a copy of the Constitution in their pockets, yet they are ignorant about its real spirit. Alluding to the presence of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament, Modi posed a question, “How many scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes have three members from the same family simultaneously serving as MPs?”

On Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks that “we are fighting the RSS, BJP and the Indian state”, Modi, without naming him, replied: "These people who speak the language of urban Naxals, who declare war against the Indian State, can neither understand the Constitution nor about the country's unity." On Sonia Gandhi’s “poor thing” remark about President Droupadi Murmu, Modi said, “After the President’s Address, she is a woman President, daughter from a poor family, if you cannot respect her, it is up to you. But why is she being insulted? What is the reason?”

In his speech, Modi first took up the issue of poverty since Rahul and other opposition leaders had alleged during the debate that his government was working in favour of industrialists. Modi replied in detail, how his government worked to bring 25 crore people above the poverty level, ensured they got food, provided 12 crore toilets, supplied piped drinking water, built more than 4 crore houses and provided electricity connections.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said those who do photo sessions with the poor inside their huts will not feel the pain of being poor. He said, those who were giving the slogan “Garibi Hatao” for decades, will surely find the President’s speech about the eradication of poverty as “boring”. Modi then took up the issue of corruption and reminded the House how former PM Rajiv Gandhi used to say that out of one rupee sent from the Centre, only 15 paise reached the poor. “There is no more sleight of hand now, and Rs 12 lakh crore has been saved by plugging loopholes” by removing crores of fake names from ration cards.

Without naming Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said, “Some people who came to power have installed jacuzzi and imported showers and built Sheesh Mahal with people’s money.” He was referring to crores of rupees spent on rebuilding and renovating the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence. Towards the end of his speech, Modi made a meaningful remark. He said, “our third term has only begun. We will continue to work for building a Viksit Bharat”.

To understand the nuances of Modi’s speech, one can divide it into three parts.

One, he targeted Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal. By mentioning the SC and ST MPs, he targeted Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi and exposed Rahul Gandhi’s double standards. He also explained to people about those who find the President’s address as “boring” and those who “speak the language of urban Naxals”. By mentioning jacuzzi showers inside the Sheesh Mahal, he raised questions about Kejriwal’s “neeti and neeyat” (policy and intent).

Modi’s second focus was on poverty. Citing facts and figures, he explained how his government worked for the betterment of the lives of poorer sections, saved money that was being siphoned off, and provided houses, toilets, piped water, cheap medicines and cheap education. He also explained how his government saved crores of rupees by saving electricity through the promotion of LED bulbs. He explained how his government plugged all loopholes and ensured that every rupee sent from the Centre reached the poor through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

Modi’s third focus was on the youth. He mentioned how the space, defence, semiconductor, and nuclear energy sectors have been opened up to create fresh job opportunities. How gaming and robot technology are being encouraged to create new opportunities. How Startup India has helped youths to stand on their own legs. Modi was, in effect, replying to all questions raised by Rahul Gandhi. Modi’s final comment must have caused heartburn to Rahul Gandhi. He said, “Our third term has only begun. You will have to wait.” Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.

