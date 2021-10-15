Friday, October 15, 2021
     
PM Modi pays tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Abdul Kalam served as 11th Indian president from 2002 to 2007 and earned respect, admiration of people and political parties across spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2021 9:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Friday, saying he dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, and will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country.

"Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the 'Missile Man', on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kalam served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007 and earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

He is also credited with opening the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the masses and came to be affectionately called the "People's President".

Kalam, who passed away in 2015, also earned the sobriquet "Missile Man of India" for his role in the development of the country's missile programmes.

Modi also wished his ministerial colleagues Mahendra Nath Pandey and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on their birthday, and lauded their work in the government.

