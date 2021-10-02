Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Lucknow on October 5: CMO

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Lucknow on October 5: CMO

CM Yogi Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

PTI PTI
Lucknow Published on: October 02, 2021 23:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi visit, Lucknow, October 5, Chief Minister Office, uttar prades
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on Oct 5: CMO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend a programme to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister.

A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.

ALSO READ: Bapu's principles give strength to millions: PM Modi pays tributes on Gandhi Jayanti

ALSO READ: ‘Land of Opportunities’: At Dubai Expo 2020, PM Modi invites global investors to invest in India

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News