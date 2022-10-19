Gujarat: When PM Modi attended a class as he launched Mission Schools of Excellence | Video

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4GUJARAT/TWITTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Gujarat education policy at the launch of the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. While addressing the education scheme launching event, PM Modi said the change in Gujarat in the past 2 decades, in the field of education, is unprecedented.

“20 years ago, 20 out of 100 children didn't go to school. A large number of those who used to go to school used to drop out by the time they reached std 8. The situation of girls was worse,” he added.

Watch PM Modi sits on a school bench and chats with a student in a classroom

The PM further added there were villages where girls were not sent to school and in tribal areas, the few education centres that were available had no facility to teach Science

“Recently, the nation has entered the fifth generation (5G) era of mobile & internet services. We have used internet services up to 4G so far. Now, 5G is about to bring a major change,” he asserted.

“Ahead of smart services, smart classrooms & smart teaching, 5G will take our education system to next level. Students will easily experience Virtual Reality and Internet of Things in schools. Gujarat has taken first step in the country for this,through Mission Schools of Excellence,” said the PM.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar as he is on spree of launching prgrames related to development in the poll-bound state.

The prime minister will also launch the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will dedicate more than 1,100 houses constructed under the Light House Project, a government release said. The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.

(With ANI input)

Also Read:

Modi Gujarat visit: PM inaugurates DefExpo; to launch development projects in poll-bound state toda

Latest India News