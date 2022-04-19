PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Nari Shakti at Banaskantha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi spoke about the significance of drip irrigation and its benefits.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with women beneficiaries at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

The women shared with PM their stories of progress due to the dairy complex. They also spoke about the huge quantity of milk they have been able to sell & their earnings. They said that only after PM Modi had become the CM of Gujarat, they started getting electricity as a result of Jyotigram Yojana.

PM Modi spoke about the significance of drip irrigation and its benefits. The women present at the event said that when PM was CM, he had said that water should be saved. Now they have understood its meaning. PM Modi also appealed that 75 ponds should be created in the villages.

The women also mentioned the progress of Banaskantha in agriculture and how it is way ahead in many types of agriculture.

While discussing the free vaccine given by the government during Covid, PM appealed that they should get animals vaccinated on similar lines to fight various diseases. Women talked about the support they receive on this front and said that now whenever an animal is ill, ambulance reaches them within 30 mins. While talking about natural farming, PM highlighted the significance and benefits of beekeeping.

