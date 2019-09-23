Image Source : PTI PM Modi greets Indian-Americans with 'Howdy, my friends' instead of trademark 'Bhaiyo aur Behno'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday deviated from his trademark dialogue "Bhaiyo aur Behno" and instead used "Howdy, my friends?" to address the Indian community.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium.

"Howdy, my friends?" he greeted people sitting there. "If you ask me, 'Howdy, Modi', my answer is - everything is great in India," he said amid loud applause from the audience. "Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in the southwestern United States

The event was organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures'. The two trademark Modi dialogues which have become a synonym to the prime minister are "Bhaiyo aur Behno" and "Mitron".

