PM Modi in 131st Mann Ki Baat: 'AI Impact Summit a turning point, world stunned by India's innovations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today, in the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, sharing thoughts on technology, social awareness, and India’s cultural heritage. The Prime Minister started his address by talking about the AI Impact Summit 2026, where he met global leaders and tech CEOs. He said, "At the summit exhibition, I showed myriad things to world leaders. The summit demonstrated how AI is helping in the treatment of animals and how farmers can monitor their dairy and livestock with the help of 24x7 AI assistance."

Focus on world-class quality and innovation

PM Modi emphasised the need for Indian manufacturers and start-ups to aim for zero-defect, top-quality products. He said India must produce goods and services that are respected and valued globally, strengthening the country’s position as a hub of innovation.

He shed light on the importance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, space research, semiconductors, and green energy. “Our youth, innovators, and entrepreneurs have the power to take India to new heights of global recognition,” he said.

Honouring organ donors and spreading awareness

In an emotional segment, PM Modi remembered Aalin Sherin Abraham, a young girl from Kerala who passed away recently. He praised her family for donating her organs, giving life to others. The Prime Minister said, "Awareness regarding organ donation is increasing, and medical research is also getting a boost. There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone through organ donation."

Celebrating India’s cultural heritage

PM Modi spoke about India moving away from symbols of slavery and embracing its own cultural identity. He reminded citizens of the ‘Panch-Pran’ he shared during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Red Fort, which encourages freedom from the mentality of slavery.

He also highlighted the upcoming Rajaji Festival, which will be celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 23, with an exhibition running from February 24 to March 1.

Raising awareness on digital safety

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of digital literacy and security, citing the issue of digital fraud despite increased awareness from previous campaigns. He reminded listeners about the KYC (Know Your Customer) process and urged citizens to remain cautious while using digital platforms.

PM Modi on young farmer Hirod Patel

PM Modi said, "The story of a young farmer named Hirod Patel in Odisha is truly inspiring. Until about eight years ago, he cultivated paddy in the traditional way with his father, Shiv Shankar Patel, but then, he began to approach farming from a new perspective."

PM Modi remembers Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her birth anniversary on February 24. He said that leaders who dedicate their lives to public welfare always remain in the hearts of the people, describing Jayalalithaa as one such popular and respected figure. PM Modi recalled the deep affection people of Tamil Nadu continue to show for her, noting that even today her name brings a glow to their faces. He also remembered her presence at his oath-taking ceremonies in Gujarat and praised her clarity of thought and strong leadership

