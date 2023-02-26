Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi addresses 98th episode, announces names of art competition winners

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi speaks on Mann Ki Baat radio show

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 98th episode of Mann Ki Baat- a radio show on Sunday.

PM Modi said nowadays, Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand increased even in foreign countries. "When we spoke of Indian genres of story-telling in "Mann Ki Baat’, their fame also reached far and wide," he added.

PM Modi paid tribute to the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar.

"Friends, today on this occasion, it is very natural for me to remember Lata Mangeshkar ji, Lata didi. Because on the day when this competition started, Lata didi had urged the countrymen by tweeting that they must join this practice."

"On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary 'Unity Day', we talked of three competitions in 'Mann Ki Baat'. These competitions were associated with 'Geet' - Patriotic Songs, 'Lullabies' and 'Rangoli'," he said.

More than five lakh people from over 700 districts participated in these competitions, he informed.

Perini Natyam, a dance dedicated to Lord Shiva, was very popular during the period of the Kakatiya Dynasty and this dynasty has its roots in present-day Telangana, the PM said.

"Dinesh Gowala, a resident of Kamrup district in Assam, has won the second prize in this competition. The lullaby he has written has the imprint of the popular craft of artisans making local earthen and metal utensils," he added.

