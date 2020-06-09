Priest at Sri Kalahasti shrine tests COVID-19 positive; reopening postponed

Image Source : PTI FILE

A priest of the Sri Vaayulingeswra shrine at Sri Kalahasti, 40 km from here, on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, prompting temple authorities to postpone its reopening on June 12.

Executive Officer of the ancient Saivite shrine, C Chandrasekhar Reddy told PTI tonight that the ongoing arrangements being made at the temple complex, following easing of COVID-19 lockdown norms to allow entry of devotees from this weekend, have now been suspended till further orders from the Andhra Pradesh government.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage