The Price of Indian Mad Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the state of Jharkhand is all set to rise with the government increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on IMFL. VAT, which was 50% of the price earlier will now be raised to 75% of the total cost.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that liquor shops in the state will open amid the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. Besides liquor shops, other relaxations will also be given in the state going forward, Soren said.

