Prez Murmu to administer oath to CP Radhakrishnan as vice president at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu will on Friday administer the oath of office to the newly elected vice president CP Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ANI reported. Radhakrishnan, the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s nominee, was elected as the 15th vice president of India on Tuesday, securing a decisive victory by a margin of 152 votes against INDIA bloc’s Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

He received 452 first preferential votes, surpassing the joint Opposition candidate Reddy, who garnered 300 votes.

VP election voting

PC Mody, the Returning Officer for the Vice Presidential election, spoke at a press conference confirming that 767 Members of Parliament (MPs), which is 98.2 per cent of the total, participated in the voting. He also noted that 14 MPs did not vote. Out of the votes cast, 752 were valid, while 15 were invalid.

Sudershan Reddy accepts election outcome

Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy graciously accepted the election results, reaffirming his strong belief in India's democratic system. Although the outcome was not in his favor, Reddy stated that the fight for his ideals would continue with even more determination.

Acharya Devvrat assigned additional charge of Maharashtra

Acharya Devvrat, who is the governor of Gujarat, has also been assigned the additional responsibility of overseeing Maharashtra following CP Radhakrishnan’s election as the Vice President of India.

“Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a release.