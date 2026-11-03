Previously enlisted voters can submit Form 6 if names missing from draft SIR list, says Election Commision

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a major clarification regarding Form 6 under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, addressing confusion among voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls of their respective states. The Commission has clarified that voters who were previously enrolled but whose names do not appear in the draft voter list can freely submit Form 6 to get their names included again.

Such applications will not be treated as false declarations merely because the applicants were registered voters in the past.

The clarification comes after the Commission received reports that several existing voters were hesitant to submit Form-6 during the SIR exercise. Their concern stemmed from a declaration in the form stating that their names were being included in the electoral roll for the first time.

What did the Election Commission say on Form 6?

Previously enrolled voters feared that making such a declaration could amount to submitting false information under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, potentially exposing them to legal action.

The Election Commission has clarified that the declaration regarding first-time inclusion in Form-6 has been in force since August 1, 2022. However, anyone whose name is missing from the draft electoral roll must submit a fresh Form-6 application under the SIR process or thereafter to have their name included, irrespective of whether they were registered as voters in previous elections.

The Commission has categorically stated that submitting Form-6 in such circumstances will not be considered a false declaration solely on the ground that the applicant was previously enrolled in the electoral roll.

Conditions for submitting Form 6

The Election Commission has further directed that no Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) should initiate prosecution under Section 31 merely because a person was previously registered as a voter and has submitted Form-6 again.

However, there is one important condition: the applicant's name must not already be registered in another parliamentary or assembly constituency. The clarification is intended to ensure that eligible voters whose names have been omitted from the draft electoral rolls can reapply without fear of legal consequences.

Announcement comes after Delhi High Court order

The Commission's clarification is in line with the Delhi High Court's judgment in Nilotpal Dutta vs. Election Commission of India (W.P. No. 14955/2026), delivered on October 14, 2026.

The court also observed that submitting Form 6 does not amount to a false declaration merely because the applicant was previously registered as a voter. It addressed the concerns of existing voters who feared legal action while seeking to restore their names to the electoral rolls.

Following the clarification, the Election Commission has instructed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states to widely publicise the decision in local languages.

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