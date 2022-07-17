'My rival backed by party that practices politics of conflict': Yashwant Sinha ahead of Presidential polls

Follow us on Image Source : @YASHWANTSINHA Joint Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

President Election 2022: Joint Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, a day ahead of the presidential election, made his final appeal to all political parties on Sunday urging them to vote in his favour.

Sinha said that the presidential election is not about the two candidates, but it's a contest between two ideologies. He is set to go against NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu in the polls tomorrow.

"I stand for encouraging politics of consensus and cooperation. My rival candidate is backed by a party that practices politics of conflict and confrontation," he wrote in his appeal.

"I stand for protecting secularism, a preambular pillar of our Constitution. My rival candidate belongs to a party that has made no secret of its resolve to destroy this pillar and establish majoritarian supremacy," he said.

"I appeal to you to exercise your vote in terms of the Constitution, according to your conscience. The Constitution provides that the vote will be secret but there will be no party whip which means that you have to determine for who you want to vote for," he said in a video he shared on his Twitter.

Presidential election

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent of votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

