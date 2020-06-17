Bow to exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers, says President Kovind

Image Source : FILE President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Indian soldiers, lost their lives in a violent clash with Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and said that he bows to their exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice. He further said that soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan Valley have upheld the best traditions of Indian armed forces.

President Kovind tweeted, "As Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, I bow to exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect sovereignty and integrity of country."

"All those who laid down their lives in Galwan Valley have upheld the best traditions of Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families," he added.

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2020

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage