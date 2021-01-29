Insult to tricolour and Republic Day very unfortunate, says President Kovind

Image Source : ANI President Ram Nath Kovind

While addressing the parliament during the budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind condemned the tractor rally violence that took place on January 26 at Delhi's Red Fort. He said, "The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously."

Hailing the government for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, President Kovind said, "Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my government. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts."

The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

The session is also likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis and LAC stand-off with China.

The session has begun with the President's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the houses will also debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.

The session will be held in two parts --January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have a total of 33 sittings.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Nation expects discussions, says PM Modi on day 1 of Budget Session

Latest India News