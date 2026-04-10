President nominates Harivansh Narayan Singh to Rajya Sabha after tenure ends as Upper House chairman

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Harivansh Naryana Singh, the outgoing Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, as a member of the Council of States.

Harivansh’s tenure in the Upper House ended on April 9. His nomination comes after a vacancy arose following the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

According to an official government notification, the President exercised her powers under Article 80 of the Constitution of India to nominate Harivansh to fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of a nominated member.

Harivansh, 69, has completed two terms in the Rajya Sabha representing Bihar and has also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Harivansh to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to retirement of one of the nominated member," an official government notification said.

The move comes immediately after Harivansh completed his second term as a JD(U) member from Bihar on Thursday. Although his party did not renominate him through the state assembly, the presidential nomination allows the veteran leader to continue in the House without interruption.

Harivansh, who has been serving as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since 2018, is regarded as an experienced parliamentary figure. Observers believe that the 69-year-old’s return will help ensure continuity in the functioning of the House during an active legislative phase.

Before entering politics, Harivansh had a long career in journalism and social service, which laid the foundation for his nomination to the Upper House.

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