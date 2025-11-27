President Murmu gets emotional while addressing Odisha Assembly, reminisces her old days as an MLA President Murmu said she had addressed several assemblies in India and abroad but the experience she acquired in Odisha Assembly was one of a kind as it was during the starting years of her political career.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the Odisha Assembly—the very chamber where she once served as a legislator. Addressing the house, President Murmu turned emotional and said the moment made her feel nostalgic, recalling her days as an MLA.

She also asked the legislators to behave in a way to make the people follow them. She turned emotional during her address and said Odisha Assembly taught her everything that helped her reach the position she holds.

“I feel nostalgic. It is like a homecoming for me. This Odisha Assembly has taught me everything.

Whatever I am today, it is because of this House, the blessings of the people and Lord Jagannath. As a legislator, I have asked questions and as a minister, I too answered MLAs' questions in this house,” President Murmu said.

President Murmu said she had addressed several assemblies in India and abroad but the experience she acquired in Odisha Assembly was one of a kind as it was during the starting years of her political career.

“Speaking here is different, which reminds me of the past. The foundation of my career lies here only. I came from a village background and occupied a place in this House. This place has taught me how to speak, what to speak and how to behave with people in different situations,” she said.

President hailed as “daughter of the soil”

The Assembly greeted President Murmu with a warm reception, celebrating her as a “daughter of the soil.” Speaker Surama Padhy formally congratulated the President, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik remarked that the occasion was a moment of immense pride for every member of the House.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati said President Murmu’s journey was historic and her presence in the house was a historic occasion.

President Murmu visits her chamber she used during ministerial stint

During her visit, President Murmu interacted with current and former MLAs and took time to stop by room number 11, the office she had used during her tenure as a minister from 2000 to 2004.

