President Murmu takes sortie in LCH 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer | Watch

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday flew as a co-pilot in the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The helicopter took off from the Indian Air Force station in Jaisalmer, where the President was briefed by the crew before the sortie.

Wearing an olive-green flight suit and helmet, she was seen waving from the cockpit moments before take-off.

The LCH Prachand is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter and has been built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

President Murmu took sortie in Rafale fighter jet

Earlier in October last year, the President had taken a sortie in a Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station in Ambala (Haryana). Air Force Station, Ambala, is the first Air Force Station where Rafale aircrafts arrived from Dassault Aviation Facility, France.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometers before returning to the Air Force Station. The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about 15000 feet above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour.

The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of Rafale and the Indian Air Force.

Earlier, she took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023.