President Murmu, PM Modi and other leaders congratulate CP Radhakrishnan on vice presidential victory NDA candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected 15th Vice-President of India, comfortably defeating his rival INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy.

New Delhi:

CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, has emerged victorious, securing 452 votes in a closely contested race against the Opposition's candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes. The election result marks a significant milestone for Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader and Maharashtra Governor, who now takes on the prestigious role of Vice President of India.

President Murmu congratulates Radhakrishnan

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to C.P. Radhakrishnan, recognising his decades of service to the nation. In her message, President Murmu commended Radhakrishnan’s vast experience and emphasized that his leadership would be crucial in advancing the nation’s progress. “Your vast experience in public life will significantly contribute to the nation’s progress,” she wrote, wishing him a successful and impactful tenure as Vice President of India.

Prime Minister Modi's congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory, lauding his dedication to public service and his efforts to empower marginalised communities. In a post on social media, PM Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan would be an outstanding Vice President, reinforcing Constitutional values and enhancing the parliamentary discourse. “I am confident that he will be an outstanding Vice President, strengthening our Constitutional values and enhancing Parliamentary discourse,” he wrote.

Union Ministers Extend Their Best Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Radhakrishnan, expressing confidence that his deep-rooted knowledge of administration and his grassroots experience would help serve the marginalised and strengthen India’s parliamentary democracy. “Your sagacity as a leader will help us bring out the best in our parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised,” said Amit Shah.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, too, shared his congratulations, noting Radhakrishnan’s long-standing commitment to democratic values. He stated that Radhakrishnan’s vision for the nation would undoubtedly enhance India’s voice both within the country and on the global stage. “His long-standing public service and commitment to democratic values will enrich the office he now assumes,” Gadkari said.

Rajnath Singh praises Radhakrishnan's leadership

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Radhakrishnan’s humility, integrity, and dedication to public service, expressing his belief that under Radhakrishnan’s leadership, the Rajya Sabha would reach new milestones. Singh stated, “I am confident that under your leadership, the Rajya Sabha will achieve new heights, and our parliamentary traditions will be further strengthened.”

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expresses delight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his joy, especially noting that a Mumbai voter had been elected as the Vice President of India. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for nominating Radhakrishnan and appreciated the support from NDA parties. “I am particularly happy that a Mumbai voter has been elected as Vice President of India,” Fadnavis stated, adding that Radhakrishnan’s victory reflected strong and unified support from the nation’s lawmakers.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responds

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory, but also emphasised that the election had been more than just a contest for a position. He described the battle as one of ideologies, with the Opposition standing firm on its commitment to safeguard India’s Constitution and democracy. “We hope the new Vice President will uphold parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal dignity for the Opposition,” Kharge said in his statement.

B Sudershan Reddy accepts verdict

B. Sudershan Reddy, the joint candidate of the Opposition, accepted the election results with grace, reaffirming his faith in India’s democratic processes. “Though the result is not in my favour, the larger cause we have collectively sought to advance remains undiminished,” Reddy said, extending his gratitude to the Opposition parties that supported him. He also wished Radhakrishnan success in his new role.

CP Radhakrishnan's victory

CP Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader, secured 452 first-preference votes, surpassing the 377 votes required to win the election. The victory came after a well-fought battle, where Radhakrishnan emerged victorious over the Opposition’s candidate, Sudershan Reddy, by a margin of 152 votes. His win was supported by both ruling and independent members of Parliament, and it marks a significant moment in India’s political landscape. Radhakrishnan will now serve as the Vice President of India, a role that will undoubtedly influence key aspects of the nation’s parliamentary operations and democratic processes.