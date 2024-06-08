President Murmu, PM-designate Narendra Modi express condolences on demise of media baron Ramoji Rao

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI PM-designate Narendra Modi along with Ramoji Rao

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi condoled the demise of renowned media tycoon Ramoji Rao on Saturday (June 8). Taking to their respective social media platforms, the leaders extended condolences on the demise of the media baron, who breathed his last at 3:45 am on June 8 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu said that with the demise of the veteran Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sectors.

"An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, the ETV news network, and Ramoji Film City. Honored with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," President Murmu said.

Further, extending his condolences on the demise of media veteran, PM designate Narendra Modi said, Ramoji Rao 'Garu' was extremely passionate about India's development, and his passing away is extremely saddening.

"He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of film. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he said.

"I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

All you need to know about the Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder