President Murmu, PM-designate Narendra Modi express condolences on demise of media baron Ramoji Rao

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi condoled the demise of renowned media tycoon Ramoji Rao on Saturday (June 8). Taking to their respective social media platforms, the leaders extended condolences on the demise of the media baron, who breathed his last at 3:45 am on June 8 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu said that with the demise of the veteran Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sectors.
"An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, the ETV news network, and Ramoji Film City. Honored with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," President Murmu said.
Further, extending his condolences on the demise of media veteran, PM designate Narendra Modi said, Ramoji Rao 'Garu' was extremely passionate about India's development, and his passing away is extremely saddening.
"He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of film. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he said.
"I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.
All you need to know about the Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder
- Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, born on November 16, 1936, was the head of the Ramoji Group, which owns the world's largest film production facility, Ramoji Film City, the Eenadu newspaper, the ETV Network of TV channels, and the film production company Usha Kiran Movies.
- His other business ventures include Margadarsi Chit Fund, Dolphin Group of Hotels, Kalanjali Shopping Mall, Priya Pickles, and Mayuri Film Distributors.
- Rao was honored with four Filmfare Awards South, five Nandi Awards, and the National Film Award for his works in Telugu cinema.
- In 2016, Rao was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, for his contributions in journalism, literature, and education.
- Ramoji Rao was admitted to the hospital due to heart-related problems and passed away in the early hours of June 8, 2024.
READ MORE | Media Baron Ramoji Rao, founder of Eenadu & Ramoji Film City, dies at 87