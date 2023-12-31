'Let's pledge to build prosperous society and nation': President Murmu extends New Year greetings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to all the countrymen on the eve of New Year 2024 and called upon the people to pledge to build a prosperous society.

In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. The arrival of the New Year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals."

"May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace, and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country. Let us welcome the New Year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation," she added.

People celebrate New Year

People around the world and India are celebrating with great enthusiasm as 2023 is about to end in just a few hours. As the clock ticks down to midnight on December 31, cities and towns across India are celebrating in their own ways as they enter 2024 with hope.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at various places in the wake of the New Year celebrations.

Latest India News